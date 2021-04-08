AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Ellenbecker Investment Group

Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 413.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 194.7% in the third quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC now owns 305,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 202,151 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

NYSE T traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 825,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,308,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.