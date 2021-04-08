Carbon Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.63 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $52,878.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00070722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.24 or 0.00263243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.97 or 0.00807446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,682.60 or 0.99740879 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00711005 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,388,816 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

