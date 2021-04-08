Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.1% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.20.

Deere & Company stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $372.15. 23,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,980. The company has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $117.85 and a twelve month high of $392.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $357.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

