Kava Price Down 33.3% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Kava coin can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00052751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.20 or 0.00311595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012647 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.