Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Citigroup began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Get Chargepoint alerts:

CHPT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 6,970,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,416. Chargepoint has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $49.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Chargepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chargepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.