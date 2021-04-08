Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,891,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,159,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,025 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,930.67.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $27.16 on Thursday, reaching $3,306.55. The company had a trading volume of 82,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,011.15 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,112.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3,173.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

