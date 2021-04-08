Ducato Protocol Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,362.00 (DUCATO)

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.76 or 0.00035930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ducato Protocol Token has a market capitalization of $26.58 million and $54,362.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ducato Protocol Token has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022346 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00083610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.11 or 0.00631815 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Profile

Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io . Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

