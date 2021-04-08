Brokerages Anticipate Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.66. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%.

CDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 929,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 345,723 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $618,000.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,698. The company has a market cap of $208.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.75%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

