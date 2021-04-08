Bango (LON:BGO) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Shares of BGO stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 227.50 ($2.97). The company had a trading volume of 175,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of £170.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.31. Bango has a 12 month low of GBX 108.16 ($1.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 308 ($4.02).

In other news, insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £17,900 ($23,386.46). Also, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

