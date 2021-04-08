Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st.

BGH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. 75,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,796. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $16.16.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.