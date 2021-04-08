-$0.86 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

AXSM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 211,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,522. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.