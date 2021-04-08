-$0.86 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.12) to ($3.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.60) to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

AXSM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.09. 211,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,522. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,397,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.