Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $34.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.94. 509,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,955. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

