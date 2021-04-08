DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $12.03 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.62 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $796,996.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00264829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.78 or 0.00795164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,636.83 or 0.99897282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00709311 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,590,812 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

