Mercury Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, Mercury has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,884.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00070473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.80 or 0.00264829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.78 or 0.00795164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,636.83 or 0.99897282 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.24 or 0.00709311 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

