TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Takes $61,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. United Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.64 billion, a PE ratio of -564.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

