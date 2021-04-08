Pluton Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $9.54 or 0.00016527 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $1.01 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pluton has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627950 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030333 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

