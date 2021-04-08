Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 556.60 ($7.27).

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.82) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

RTO traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 510.20 ($6.67). The company had a trading volume of 2,695,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,511. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.20 ($5.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The stock has a market cap of £9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 485.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 514.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 5.41 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $3.64.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.