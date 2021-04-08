Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $201.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after buying an additional 42,323 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 344,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,051. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $74.42 and a 52 week high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.65.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

