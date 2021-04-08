The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

SMPL traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $31.72. 15,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.39. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.