Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $311,811.51

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Chronologic has a market cap of $311,811.51 and approximately $64.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chronologic coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chronologic has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

