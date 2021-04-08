extraDNA (XDNA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $579,882.00

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 78.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One extraDNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $579,882.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,711.69 or 0.99947439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $265.84 or 0.00460392 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.00325289 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.27 or 0.00783261 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00101202 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004263 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 coins. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.