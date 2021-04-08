Analysts Set Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Price Target at C$35.44

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLC. TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Park Lawn from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

TSE:PLC traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.39. 61,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,252. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.41. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$17.94 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.44. The firm has a market cap of C$987.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.59%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

