M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. M.D.C. reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year earnings of $6.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.59 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

MDC traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.42. 16,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,613. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In other news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after buying an additional 800,254 shares during the period. CVentures Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,642,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in M.D.C. by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

