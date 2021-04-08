salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,484 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,573,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.17. The company had a trading volume of 104,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,383,734. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

