Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 447.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,968 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 141,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 64,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,592,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded down $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 262,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,359,465. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

