Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Materials (AMAT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT):

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $150.00.

4/6/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $150.00.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $150.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Applied Materials is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $140.00.

2/19/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $112.00.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $107.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.39. 586,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,623,827. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,920,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

