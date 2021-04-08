Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after purchasing an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $475.26. The stock had a trading volume of 17,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.52 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $456.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

