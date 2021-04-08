Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,556,707. The stock has a market cap of $200.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.