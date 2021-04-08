Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

RSG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,533. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 842,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after buying an additional 118,346 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,077,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,753,000 after buying an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Republic Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

