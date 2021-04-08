Minereum Market Cap Achieves $3.47 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, Minereum has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Minereum has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $111.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.00630636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,861,269 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MNEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.