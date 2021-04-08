Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$10.55

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

B2Gold stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.93. 4,060,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,826. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of C$6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4908507 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.64%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

