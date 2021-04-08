Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.62 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 35.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Origo has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00055720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00084323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $364.56 or 0.00630636 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030207 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . Origo’s official website is origo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

