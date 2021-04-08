ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ASMIY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $315.30. 448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.40. ASM International has a 12-month low of $104.50 and a 12-month high of $319.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.64.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

