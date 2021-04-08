The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt began coverage on The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.14. 21,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,411. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

