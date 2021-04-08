CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Sells $118,447.75 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Michael Caputo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 71,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,785. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CarGurus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarGurus by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.