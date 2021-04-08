Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,691,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.04.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

