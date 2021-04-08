Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.94

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.94 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 47632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth $2,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 1,151.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 279,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 257,545 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after acquiring an additional 203,559 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta Company Profile (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.