Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 2.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The company had a trading volume of 126,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.00. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

