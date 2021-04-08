$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. Trimble posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 18.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. 124,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,165. Trimble has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.