$26.00 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to announce $26.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp posted sales of $19.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year sales of $98.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.00 million to $99.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $91.95 million, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.49. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $27.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.05 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on LEVL. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 672,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after buying an additional 256,604 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 386,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LEVL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $24.23. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $184.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings and other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

