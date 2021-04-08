Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.69.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $121.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 42,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

