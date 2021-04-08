JustLiquidity (JUL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.35 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $49.58 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity coin can now be purchased for approximately $113.49 or 0.00196345 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.66 or 0.00260646 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.94 or 0.00781886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,776.90 or 0.99958410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00714695 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 436,871 coins. JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

