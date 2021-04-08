Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to post sales of $837.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $821.13 million to $852.90 million. Colfax posted sales of $816.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays downgraded Colfax from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,057 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $278,682.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,752,490.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

CFX traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.26. The stock had a trading volume of 66,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -867.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

