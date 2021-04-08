The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.44. 228,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597,273. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

