The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of SMPL stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 12,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

