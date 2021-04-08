AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 22.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,547,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.78 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $187.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

