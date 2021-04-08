FairCoin (FAIR) Market Cap Tops $4.25 Million

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0799 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. FairCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and $21,271.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005141 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00114059 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

