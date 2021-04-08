Raymond James Raises Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target to $2.75

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.50 to $2.75 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 88.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Opsens from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.46. 302,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,471. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

