Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Given New GBX 54 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.
EQLS stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 38 ($0.50). 966,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,839. The stock has a market cap of £67.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.50.
About Equals Group
Featured Article: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Equals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.