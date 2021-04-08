Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Given New GBX 54 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

EQLS stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 38 ($0.50). 966,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,839. The stock has a market cap of £67.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 58 ($0.76). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.50.

About Equals Group

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. The company operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

