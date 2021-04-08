Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 72 ($0.94). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.
AAF stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 84.70 ($1.11). 3,954,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,547. Airtel Africa has a 1-year low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 80.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 75.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79.
About Airtel Africa
See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.